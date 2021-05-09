Mother's Day: Amitabh Bachchan to Allu Arjun, Celebs Pour in Wishes with Adorable Pics

As the world is busy wishing their mothers on this special occasion of Mother’s Day, Bollywood celebrities too took to social media to extend share memories and wish their caregivers. Celebs like Dia Mirza, Sushmita Sen, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and many others shared photographs with their nurturers and expressed their gratitude towards mothers on this special day.

Let’s take a look at how our favourite celebrities made this day special for their mothers.

Taking to Twitter, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that every day is Mother’s day.

T 3900 - Happy Mother's Day .. May 9, 2021EVERY DAY IS mother's day …— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 8, 2021

Shanaya Kapoor shared a collage of her and her mother’s pictures on her Instagram stories.

Kareena Kapoor who recently gave birth to her second child, shared a monochrome picture of the baby boy with Taimur and wrote, ““And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there."

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani took to their Instagram stories to share pictures of their mothers.

Sharing a monochromatic throwback picture of his mother, actor Shahid Kapoor penned a heartfelt note.

Actress Dia Mirza who recently tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi extended her warm wishes to both her mother and mother-in-law. Sharing a beautiful note, she wrote, “Our nurturers, providers of limitless and free of judgment love, sponges of our pain and sorrow, carriers of our hearts, our best cheerleaders, our guiding angels and everything else no one can or ever will be to us."

Sushmita Sen shared a couple of pictures with her family and wrote, “Happpyyyyy Mother’s Day to all nurturers!! ❤️ I thank God for all of you!!"

Rhea Chakraborty shared a childhood throwback picture with her mother where she can be seen feeding her cake.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a monochromatic picture with her mother Neetu Kapoor and called her iron-lady. She wrote, “I am a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me! Happy Mother’s Day my Iron Lady ! Love you most"

Malaika Arora shared several snaps of her family.

South superstars Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu also wished their mothers on social media.

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with her mother and kids and wrote, “All I ever need from life is my mothers to guide me and my kids to keep me going".

Saba Ali Khan Pataudi shared a video montage.

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shared a picture with his mother Sutapa Sikdar where he is looking at her and she seems to be speaking.

He captioned the picture as ‘Listening’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here