Mother's Day: Here's What Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff Said About Their Moms

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, we are looking back at what Bollywood actors have shared about their bond with their mothers.

Priyanka Chopra-Madhu Chopra

Priyanka’s bond with her mother Madhu is too pure for words. Recently, Priyanka shared a picture on social media in which she was seen wearing a hand-knitted sweater. She shared with fans that it was her mother’s gift for her and added that it was a blessing to have her in her life.

Tiger Shroff-Ayesha Shroff

Tiger is very close to his mother Ayesha. Both the mother and the son are fitness freaks and during the last Mother’s Day, Tiger shared that every day was Mother’s Day for him and that he was lucky to have his mom in his life. “My mom is my biggest support and critic. I’ve tried to be a good son and I don’t think I’ve given her a single day of grief. Though my father was always there for my sister and me, and he made sure he took us with him during outdoor shootings whenever possible, my mom has always been as much my hero as my father," Tiger shared in an interview.

Karisma Kapoor-Babita Kapoor

Sisters Karisma and Kareena are very close to their mother Babita. Karishma has shared on one of the occasions that her mother is as strong as her. Karishma herself is a mother to a boy and a girl.

Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh

Sara’s bond with her mother Amrita Singh is more of a friend. Their social media moments keep us entertained. “I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what’s the problem?” Sara told Harper’s Bazaar India in 2019.

Kartik Aaryan-Mala Tiwari

Kartik is unafraid to admit that he is a mamma’s boy. “I have always been a mamma’s boy. I have been sharing everything with her since childhood and I still do. The only secret I kept from her and the family for more than three years was my dream of becoming an actor because I didn’t know if anyone would believe me or what it would lead to," Kartik shared in an interview.

