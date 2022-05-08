Mother's Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops an Adorable Pic With Her Two Munchkins - Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram account is a treat for her fans. She often drops pictures and videos, giving fans a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life. While the world is celebrating Mother’s Day, how can Kareena miss a chance to celebrate the same with her two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan!

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram account and dropped a super adorable picture with her two munchkins. In the click, the three can be seen enjoying in a swimming pool as Kareena holds her two cuties together. “The length and breadth of my life♥️Happy Mother’s Day (sic)," the caption of Kareena’s post reads.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Post Here:

Kareena’s family and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. Her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Even Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi also wished mother’s day to Kareena.

Just a few days back, Kareena spoke about Saif having a child every decade in an interview with Vogue. “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties, and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening.” She also added how only a man as broad-minded as Saif can be a father of four children at very different stages.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The movie is slated to release on August 11 this year. Apart from this, the actress recently announced her first OTT project with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

