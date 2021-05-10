Mother's Day: Salman Khan Shares Pics of Helen, Salma Khan

On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2021, celebrities flooded social media with generous posts dedicated to their mothers. Superstar Salman Khan joined the celebrations late on Sunday night and shared not one but two adorable pictures of the two women he had the fortune of growing up with.

Sharing a picture of his birth mother, Salma Khan, he wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day". In the picture, she can be seen posing in a black saree.

On a separate Instagram post, he shared a picture of the veteran Bollywood actress and dancer Helen and wished her on the occasion as well.

For the unversed, Salman’s father screenwriter Salim Khan of the Salim-Javed duo had two marriages, and Salman is his son with his first wife Salma Khan. Salim later went on to marry Helen and adopted their daughter and Salman’s sister Arpita.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his most awaited film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda, who will be seen in the role of the antagonist. The film will stream on Zee5 from May 13.

