Moti Bagh: Documentary Film Based on Life of Uttarakhand Farmer Nominated for Oscars

Moti Bagh, a documentary film based on the struggle of a farmer in a remote Himalayan village, has been nominated for the Oscars, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Tuesday.

The chief minister congratulated the director, Nirmal Chander Dandriyal, and said the film is based on the life of Vidyadutt, a farmer living in the state's Pauri Garhwal region.

The film, Rawat said, will inspire youths to stay in their villages and work for their communities. "It will help stop migrations from remote areas," he said.

The chief minister appealed to young farmers to play a role in preventing migration and said they should take advantage of schemes launched by the state government.

The CM later shared the news on Instagram along with the film's poster. He wrote, "Proud moment for Uttarakhand, Documentary based on the life and struggle of a rural farmer makes entry into #Oscars. CONGRATULATIONS to the, associated with the film. #motiBagh."

Moti Bagh is jointly produced by Doordarshan and Public Service Broadcasting Trust (PSBT). Its runtime is sixty minutes and is a Hindi language film.

Earlier in 2019, Period. End of Sentence, which was shot in rural India and took inspiration from the life and times of 'Padman' Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject) in the awards' 91st edition.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.