Ramayan Director Moti Sagar Explains Why The Viewers Have Returned To Mythological Shows During Pandemic

The return of mythological shows on TV during lockdown has turned out to be a masterstroke for the broadcasters. Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar, who has worked with his father on Ramayan and many other mythological shows, talks about the success pattern of such shows.

He says, “During pandemic days, there is a fear in everyone whether they admit it or not. In this period of time, they need to see something from where they can get strength to fight the fear. And then the Gods or mythological shows directly connect with our people in India.”

He adds, “The main thing is that the characters of Ramayan, Shri Krishna or any other mythological show give us strength to fight various odds of our lives with or without a pandemic.”

"Our six-seven shows including Prithviraj Chauhan, Shri Krishna, Dwarkadheesh: Bhagwaan Shree krishna, Sai Baba, Mahavir Hanuman and Alif Laila are being aired on TV. Whatever work I did with my father and children is getting prominence even today. It feels great to get the recognition again after so many years," he says.

Talking about his experience of shooting with his father in the late 80s, he says, "When I see old Ramayan, I remember only three people shooting for it - my father, my brother and myself throughout for two years. Then, for Shri Krishna I was shooting for seven years as main director. So, in that period, the techniques were different, the cameras were different, the staff was different. For shooting an arrow shot I would have to shoot about seven times."

"When we started shooting for Ramayan, my father told me that the show is his lifetime ambition and it is going to be the most expensive TV show being made. Our father didn't want to do the Ramayan's follow-up Uttar Ramayan but because of the popularity of the show he was forced do to it," he concludes.

