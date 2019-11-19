Director Debamitra Biswal Disowns Nawazuddin Starrer, Says Outcome is Total Chaknachoor

While Motichoor Chaknachoor made its way to the cinemas silently, failing to impress critics or box office numbers, the controversies around it refuse to die down. Now, the movie’s director Debamitra Biswal has dismissed her own film, asking viewers to watch it at their own risk since it’s not the project she had made.

Debamitra and the producers of the movie had been in loggerheads since a long time now. While the makers accused the director of selling off the movie rights to a film distributor for Rs 32 lakh in Bihar without any authority, Debamitra had filed a case and also demanded a ban on the release of the official trailer, for payment dues due to ego fights on the edit table. She even appealed to the makers to remove her from the directing credits.

After the release of the film, the director took over to her Facebook and wrote a long post on the whole fiasco. In the post, she has written how the ‘tough journey’ did not turn out to be a ‘successful one’ for her. In the post, she mentioned various names of people who stood by her side through the whole incident, and worked on the project wholeheartedly. Towards the end of it, she requested people to watch it on their own since it is not what she had originally created. Taking a jibe at the title, the director wrote, “Lastly very important notice to all near and dear ones: Its okay if you still watch the film but go at your own risk. I will not be responsible for your bheja fry. An experience definitely as sweet as Motichoor but the outcome is a total Chaknachoor.”

Motichoor Chaknachoor is based a comedy drama and follows the story of a 35-year-old jobless man Pushpinder trying to get married and Anita who sees marriage as a ticket to settling in abroad. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.

