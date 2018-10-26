English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Motichoor Chaknachoor First Look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is All Set to Get Married, See Pic
Directed by Debamitra Hassan, the film stars Athiya Shetty opposite Nawaz and has been shot extensively in Bhopal.
Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Twitter
Fresh off the critical acclaim that his last outing, Nandita Das’ Manto received across all quarters, and the rave reviews about his Netflix show Sacred Games, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is on a roll.
Known for portraying diverse roles on the 70mm screen with remarkable ease, the actor took to Twitter on Thursday to share his first look from his forthcoming film Motichoor Chanknachoor.
Dressed in a traditional sherwani and red safa, the headgear for Indian grooms, Nawaz looks ready to get married in the photo, which also has a young boy, who is twinning with Nawaz from head to toe.
“We are bringing a special gift for all the lovable kids & their family...MOTICHOOR CHAKNACHOOR - A Romantic Wedding Comedy (sic),” Nawaz wrote alongside the photo.
Directed by Debamitra Hassan, the film stars Athiya Shetty opposite Nawaz and has been shot extensively in Bhopal.
Notably, Athiya’s last outing was Anees Bazmee’s 2017 film Mubarakan, which also starred Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.
Talking about the film, an unnamed source earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s a rom-com with some family drama and revolves around the odd couple. It will be shot entirely in Bhopal with the first schedule wrapping up on November 10. The film got its title from the fact that motichoor laddoos are served at weddings.”
Though the film’s release date has not yet been finalised, it is slated to open sometime next year.
Meanwhile, Nawaz has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will play Bal Thackeray in the biopic on the iconic politician and will star alongside megastar Rajinikanth in the Tamil film Petta.
We are bringing a special gift for all the lovable kids & their family...— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 25, 2018
MOTICHOOR CHAKNACHOOR - A Romantic Wedding Comedy pic.twitter.com/Pbl8LxVRHm
Photogallery
