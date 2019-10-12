Motichoor Chaknachoor Trailer: Nawazuddin, Athiya Starrer Romantic Wedding Comedy Wins Hearts

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor's trailer was released on Friday. Soon after its release, the trailer has created a lot of buzz on social media with people laughing their heart out. The romantic wedding comedy stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Pushpinder Pandey who is unintentionally funny and desperate to get married. Whereas, Athiya essays the role of Anita, an educated girl who is looking to marry an NRI. The story is about how their life changes after they get married.

Speaking on what made his say yes to the script, Nawazuddin said, “When I read this script, the oddly, straight laced and unintentionally funny Pushpinder (my character), really stood out."

"His desperation to get married drives him a little crazy forcing him down some insane alleys of life. I had a great time playing a character like him for the first time and working with Athiya Shetty, who essays the role of NRI husband seeking Annie so beautifully," he added.

The movie is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Woodpecker Movies. Directed by Debamitra Biswal, the movie also stars Navni Parihar and Abhishek Rawat.

The movie has been extensively shot in Bhopal and will be released on November 15.

