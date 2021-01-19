Motion Capture of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan Starrer Adipurush Starts Today

The magnum opus Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starts with motion capture on January 19. The film will see Prabhas play the role of Ram while Saif Ali Khan has been finalised as the mastermind antagonist, Lankesh.

The film is going to feature extensive use of VFX work and "a technique never seen before in Indian films". Director Om Raut has often talked about the grand scale he has envisioned for the upcoming film.

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, "At T-Series, we have always encouraged new ideas and concepts and this coupled with cutting edge technology, paves the way for the future of filmmaking. Om and his team are creating an entire world of Adipurush with the latest technology, commonly used in international cinema but will be explored in Indian filmmaking for the first time. We are proud to bring to our audiences - Adipurush."

PRABHAS: #ADIPURUSH STARTS, MAHURAT ON 2 FEB 2021... #Adipurush [3D] commenced with motion capture - the technology commonly used in international cinema - today [19 Jan 2021]... Stars #Prabhas and #SaifAliKhan... Directed by #OmRaut. #Prabhas22 pic.twitter.com/3WzXNTH0WI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2021

Producer Prasad Sutar adds, "High-end visual effects combined with real-time technology is commonly used in international films and this always helps filmmakers narrate their story. To create the world of Adipurush and to tell the epic tale, we are bringing together the same. Adipurush is a huge mission for all of us and we are looking forward to embark on this journey with Bhushanji."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush mahurat on 2nd February 2021