Motion Poster of First Story From Satish Vegesna's Web Series Unveiled. Details Inside

The motion poster of the first story from Satish Vegesna’s directorial web series titled Katahlu (Meevi Mavi) was unveiled by popular Telugu film director Hari Shankar recently.

“Happy to launch the motion poster of #Padava 1st Story from #Kathalu (Meevi-Maavi). All The Best @VegesnaSatish1 & team starring @SamVegesna @YoursEesha" Hari Shankar wrote on Twitter, unveiling the motion poster.

Padava, the first story in the series, features Satish Vegesna’s son, Sam Vegesna, and Eesha Rebba as the lead pair. Padava will be an emotional love story set in a village, like the rest of the stories in the series.

The series, Katahlu (Meevi Mavi), is an anthology of four stories. Katahlu (Meevi Mavi) is already halfway through shooting, with three of the four stories completed. According to reports, the fourth story will be wrapped soon.

The music in the series is given by Anup Rubens, while cinematography has been handled by Damu. Sri Mani has written the lyrics. Dushyanth and Satish Vegesna are bankrolling the series.

It is said that after the completion of post-production works, a prominent OTT platform will release the series.

Satish Vegesna, who is known for his clean and family-friendly films, has stated that he will ensure that the series contains no obscenity or vulgarity and that it will be a family-friendly show like his other projects. According to him, the show will mostly focus on family relationships and the equation between the family members.

For the unversed, Sathamanam Bhavati directed by Satish Vegesna had received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Satish Vegesna also received Nandi Awards for Best Direction for Sathamanam Bhavati. The film received Nandi Awards for Best Home Viewing Feature Film too.

The film dealt with themes like tradition-technology conflict, joint family vs nuclear family, and midlife crisis.

