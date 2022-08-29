Motion Poster of Kannada Film Tanuja Featuring Former CM BS Yediyurappa Unveiled

The motion poster of the Kannada film Tanuja was released by the makers on August 26. The poster of the upcoming Harish Halli directorial was unveiled by journalist Vishweshwar Bhat at an event in Bengaluru. Vishweshwar will be seen playing a key role in this film. The film will follow the journey of Tanuja, a farmer’s daughter, and her struggle to write the NEET exam. The film also marks the Sandalwood debut of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

In a recent interview, Vishweshwar said that Harish was inspired to make a film on this story after reading his column regarding Tanuja. He also praised Harish by saying that he has put a lot of effort into making the film.

Vishweshwar further lauded Karnataka’s Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for their contribution in making the film. According to Vishweshwar, they played a prominent role in helping Tanuja write her NEET exam. The renowned journalist also revealed that the film was brought to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other team members including director Harish Halli were also present at the event.

Harish expressed his enthusiasm for bringing this real-life story to the silver

screen. He said that many of his friends helped him financially to bring the

film to fruition. He also revealed that the shooting for this movie took place

in Shimoga and Bengaluru. However, the director did not reveal the release date for the movie. He said that Tanuja will be released in September or October.

Tanuja’s story dominated headlines last year when she couldn’t appear for her exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She had developed symptoms and was living in a containment zone. Tanuja had also missed the deadline for the re-exam, owing to technical glitches in the online application process. She missed uploading important documents due to technical issues.

Tanuja had shared her plight on social media, which was highlighted by Vishweshwar Bhat. Dr K Sudhakar then took cognizance of the matter and intervened immediately to get her to write the exam. Later, Tanuja cleared the exam and she is now undergoing her MBBS course. She wants to become a surgeon.

