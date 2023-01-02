Motion Poster of Shiva Rajkumar's Ghost Unveiled, Fans Love the Powerful Retro Vibes

Sandalwood actor Shiva Rajkumar has stupefied viewers with his amazing acting chops in films like Bhajarangi, The Villain, Rustum, and Tagaru among others. Now, the ace actor, for the first time, will be making his foray into the pan-India genre with his upcoming action spectacle Ghost. Helmed by Birbal director Srini, Shiva Rajkumar has dropped the first motion poster of his ambitious project on his Instagram page. The filming of Ghost is still under process.

“Make way for ya’ man GHOST. Presenting you the Motion Poster of GHOST… shooting in progress,” captioned Shiva Rajkumar in his post. The spectacular motion poster looks promising as it gives you an edge-of-the-seat experience. The animations are on-point and the entire duration of the retro visual spectacle seems quite realistic from beginning to end.

Ghost’s motion poster opens with a shot of a car’s speedometer as the needle rotates to its full potential, raising the speed limit. Soon, the scene shifts to bullets being fired, cars chasing each other accompanied by a helicopter, and a terrific explosion, resulting in the bursting of flames. With adrenaline-infused thumping beats and riveting animation, the motion poster is a sheer treat to the eyes.

The uber-cool animation concludes with the smacking words, “Make way for ya man Ghost” as Shiva Rajkumar’s artistic representation comes before the screen. Looking like a daredevil gangster from head to toe, the illustration captures Shiva Rajkumar in a rugged avatar, sporting long, back-brushed hair, dangling a cigar from his lips. Donning a white blazer and gold chain around his neck, the animated impression of the actor exudes complete vintage vibes.

As is evident, the captivating motion poster of Ghost has captured the attention of social media users in no time who have expressed their over-enthusiastic reactions in the comments. “If someone asks… what are Goosebumps… Show this,” dropped one excited user. “Next level” lauded another. “Man That look and BGM can’t come over it,” quipped a third netizen.

Touted to be an action heist thriller, Ghost is produced by Sandesh Nagraj, under the banners of Sandesh Productions. According to a report by Outlook, the second schedule of the upcoming film has been wrapped up in Mysore while the third segment is due to be filmed during the first half of February in Bengaluru.

Besides Shiva Rajkumar, Ghost also stars Jayaram, Prashanth Narayanan, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash, and Dattanna in crucial roles. Ghost will be released on the big screens in five languages - Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Other details of this Sirni directorial are still kept under wraps.

