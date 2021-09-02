Mouli Ganguly: Lucky to Play 'Mahasati Anusuya' in Baal Shiv, the Character Chose Me

Actress Mouli Ganguly, who has acted in some popular television shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kkusum and Jamai Raja, is currently essaying the character of Mahasati Anusuya in Baal Shiv. She said, “It is a beautiful character. The character chose me more than I chose the character. I was just lucky."

She continued, “The team is very nice, very positive. Be it Siddharth (Arora), Shivya (Pathania) and most importantly Rajeev Bharadwaj, who is playing my husband. And of course Aan, our Baal Shiv, he is a four-year-old kid. I don’t need to say, he is so cute and so intelligent at his age. I am amazed to see that at his age, diction is so clear and he remembers the lines. Also, technically when you explain him how to face the camera, he does it perfectly."

Talking about the preparation for her role, she said, “We have a very good creative team for the show. With the directors, creators team - from the look to the voice modality, we have said and done many workshops. This is the maximum number of workshops I have done for a show. We did group reading, so that everybody knows their ‘sur’. Once we are on the floor we don’t waste time. There was lot of briefing, notes given to us."

“Most importantly, it is mythological so the language has to be absolutely perfect. It is shudh Hindi. As an actor I have an habit of improvising, going with the flow a bit. Here that flow has to be very limited because I cannot mold the language in my own way, it has to be very specific."

On her look in the mythological drama, the actress said, “I give complete credit to the creative team. After many look tests we settled on this look of Mahasati Anusuya. The color-scheme and everything, they have really worked on it."

Mouli is returning to the small screen after 2 years. She was last seen in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress said, “I like to play a character that is well set, well defined. The length is not so important, but it should have a start and an end. Where you are not just there, but as a character you are contributing to the storyline."

