Mouna Guddemane Receives The People’s Favorite Style Icon Award For Ramachari

Actress Mouna Guddemane, who plays Charulatha on the popular Kannada show Ramachari, has been honoured with the Popular Style Icon Award at the Anubandha Award this year. Mouna received the award from the Chandana actress Ramya at the event and she looked delighted. The Anubandha award function is held every year and aired on Colors Kannada. Mouna was a part of the function to receive the award.

Mouna always looks glamorous on the show and people question her ethics when she goes out wearing her outfits. In the serial Ramachari, she even gives the protagonist an attitude. No matter how much wisdom he teaches, she doesn’t seem to change her views on any of it.

While Mouna won the People’s Favorite Style Icon Award Female, Rithvik Krupakar, who plays the protagonist Ramachari on the show, received the award as the male icon.

Ramachari is based on Ramachari, who plays a middle-class Brahmin and Charulatha, a spoilt kid of a rich dad. The two characters go head-to-head due to their different ideologies and Charulatha often comes across as arrogant on the show.

K S Ramji has produced the show and the cast includes Rithvik, Mouna, Bhavana Ramanna and Jhansi Kaverappa (both play Charu’s mother), Anjali Sudhakar (Ramachari’s mother), Shankar Ashwath (Narayan Shastri who is Ramachari’s father), Mithun Tejasvi, Chi. Guru Dutt (Charu’s father Jayashankar), Sirija (jayashankar’s second wife by the name Sharmila), Punitha Gowda (Aparna), Shree Bhavya, Sanjeev Jamadar), Sushmitha, Nidhi Gowda, Akshatha and many more.

The first episode of the show premiered on January 31, 2022, and ever since, the show has grown in terms of its fanbase.

