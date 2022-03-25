Anshula Kapoor Pens Heartbreaking Note On Mom’s 10th Death Anniversary: 'Miss Your Hand on My Head’

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister and daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, on Friday penned down a heartbreaking note as she missed her mom on Mona Shourie Kapoor on her 10th death anniversary. A television and film producer, and entrepreneur, Mona died in 2012 after battling cancer for a few years.

Anshula took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her childhood days as she recalled the memories with her mom. The photo also featured Arjun Kapoor from his younger days. We see Arjun as he sits on the floor having a meal, while Anshula is seen enjoying her meal sitting next to her mom in the bed. Mouna is seen reading a book as the precious moment was being captured in the lens.

Sharing how she feels on her mom’s death anniversary, Anshula wrote a lengthy note in memory of her mom. She wrote, “Today is one of those days when I really don’t want to get out of bed. I miss this. I miss us. I miss the everyday mundane things we did together. I miss us being together. I miss sitting cross legged on your bed, eating dinner and watching TV. I miss talking your ears off non stop for hours. I miss waiting for you to come home from work so that we could talk about our days and just be.”

“I miss you telling bhai and me to stop arguing. I miss eating Natural’s ice cream with you. I miss you reminding me to wear sunscreen. I miss laughing at lame jokes with you. I miss dreaming dreams with you. I miss feeling your love surround me like a blanket - its how I felt whenever you smiled at me. I miss how safe and loved I felt with you next to me. I miss your voice, I miss your hugs, I miss your hand on my head, your fingers running through my hair. You were my person even before I could understand the true meaning of what that meant,” she added.

She concluded the sad note saying, “10 years ago today, our world as we knew it shattered and ceased to exist.10 years ago today, I held your hand for the last time.I miss you Ma. Can you feel me missing you? ❤️♾.”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of social media users chimed into the comments section and showered love on Anshula. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Lots of love ansh. You’re amazing ❤️.” Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too dropped heart emoticons.

For the unversed, the former wife of Boney Kapoor, Mona Shourie was the CEO of Future Studios, one of the first largest ready-to-shoot, fully furnished, indoor shooting studios in Mumbai. She was also a producer and bankrolled successful television shows such as Hera Pheri, which aired on Star Plus and featured Shekhar Suman, Reema Lagoo and Tanaaz Curim; as well as Yug and Wilayatee Babu on Doordarshan.

