Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Celebrate First Anniversary By Offering Special Prayer At Temple

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar tied the knot last year on January 27. Today, the couple completed one year of magical and blissful companionship. Grabbing this opportunity, Mouni dropped some photos of themselves from their visit to a temple. However, it is her efforts of making the special day extra special for Suraj that won the hearts of the internet. The actress wished her husband a ‘happy first’ by mentioning the seven important oaths of the marriage in Sanskrit and promised to “carry on the seven pledges”.

Mouni Roy tied the knot with her beau as per Malayali and Bengali traditions last year. Today, the couple visited a temple to seek the blessings of God. Mouni and Suraj twinned in white, as the actress picked a stunning white saree with a golden border, while her husband looked dapper in a white ensemble. The actress flaunts her sindoor and shakha on this occasion and we are literally swooning.

The couple was congratulated by their friends and admirers and the comment section was full of wishes for them. Anchor Maniesh Paul, choreographer Alisha Singh and Rahul Vaidya dropped hearts, while Shamita Shetty wrote, “Happy Anniversary to both of you”. Actress and close friend Aashka Goradia wrote, “Together. Forever. Happy happy anniversary." Shraddha Arya wrote, “Happy happy anniversary, guys”, while Jannat Zubair commented, “Happy Anniversary favourites”. Smriti Khanna to wished the couple and wrote, “Stay blessed”, and Harleen Sethi reacted by writing, “Happy anniversary my beautiful. To many more beautiful years together." Fans too wished Mouni and Suraj the best on their special day.

Take a look at the post here-

The couple had shared another photo with the caption, “Got my heart in a lock (emoji)”. The photo shows Suraj Nambiar looking ultra stylish in a black t-shirt and beige pants which he paired with a brown leather jacket. On his lap, Mouni Roy is looking hot and chic. Mouni wore a striped mini-dress with a belt cinching at the waist.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the blockbuster movie of 2022, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. She is famous for her acting stint in the Ektaa Kapoor TV serial, Naagin.

