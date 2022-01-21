Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar to Ask Guests for Their RT-PCR Reports Ahead of Wedding Amid Covid-19 Scare

Earlier, News18.com had reported that popular television actress Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. Now, it is being reported that owing to the third wave of the pandemic, the Naagin actress will have to cut down on her dream wedding plans. Mouni has reportedly reduced her guest list and will also ask them to present their RT-PCR reports. Reports also suggest that she might not invite all her industry colleagues and friends on her big day and will have the reception for them later in Mumbai.

According to what our source had informed earlier, “It will be a two-day ceremony. The pre-wedding rituals will take place January 26 followed by a beach wedding on January 27. They have booked an entire five-star hotel in South Goa. The preparations are in full swing and supposedly it is going to be a white wedding and the entire venue is going to be decorated in white."

The source also added that Mouni’s close friends have been asked to save dates from their schedule for her wedding. “Among the guest list that has been invited, Aashka Goradia has already confirmed her presence. Apart from that, producer Ekta Kapoor who is a close friend of the actor has also agreed to attend the festivities."

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The actress will be playing an antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer. The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjua.

