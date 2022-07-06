Mouni Roy Basks in the Sunlight After Rain in Sizzling Floral Bikini; See Pics

Actor Mouni Roy is known for her ability to effortlessly slay in a range of looks besides her acting prowess. The Brahmastra star is an avid social media user and aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her stunning sartorial looks. Speaking of which, recently, she took to Instagram to flaunt her gorgeous skin in a sizzling bikini, thereby leaving fans amazed. Her envy-worthy collection of beach wear comes in different colours, fabrics, and prints. This time she went on for a flowery approach proving that florals can never go out of style.

In a series of photos, Mouni Roy can be seen basking in the sun in a white and blue bikini set. While in one picture she plays with the camera with her steaming gaze. In another, she unleashes her jovial side in a happy photo. It appears that the Brahmastra actor has cleared off a little time from her busy schedule to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. She is thoroughly enjoying the first rays of sunshine after rain and captioned her new post as, “When the (Sun emoticon) comes out after the (rain emoticon) (sic).”

As soon as the photos surfaced online, they went viral in no time. A barrage of fans took to the comment section of the post to heap praises for Mouni Roy. While one said that the actor is “heating up the temperature after rain”, many others hailed her as ‘gorgeous, hot, and utterly beautiful”. Take a look at the post below:

In terms of work, Mouni Roy is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited science-fiction movie, Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part of the trilogy is all set to hit the big screens on September 9, this year. The trailer of the movie makes it clear that Mouni Roy is playing the role of the main antagonist Damyanti She shares the screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming movie.

