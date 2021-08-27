Mouni Roy Breaks the Internet With Her Hot Photos in Bikini; Arjun Bijlani Has Best Reaction

Actor Mouni Roy has once again set the internet on fire with her bikini photos. The actress on Thursday took to her Instagram account to share throwback photos of her chilling on the beach sand in a powder blue bikini. The photos were taken in Maldives, where Mouni was recently vacationing with her close friends.

Sharing the hot pictures on Instagram, the actress wrote, “It was hot outside and I was listening to some song indoors or was it a poem, ummm I forget! Dizzy dizzy! #throwback #heaven #blessed #missing." (sic) Mouni’s Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani dropped a quirky comment on her photos, writing, “Kya mazaak hai (Is this a joke?)." Actress-turned-entrepreneur Aashka Goradia wrote, “Aag (Fire)."

Mouni, who is quite active on Instagram, often shares her gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots and exotic getaways. But her dancing videos have a separate fanbase altogether. In an earlier post, Mouni shared a video of her grooving to the classic song ‘Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar’ in a stunning lehenga choli. The actress captioned the video: “Lover of the classics.. #WhenInWaitingForTheShot."

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in a music video titled Baithe Baithe, in which she co-starred with Angad Bedi. Her spy thriller London Confidential premiered on ZEE5 on September 18 last year. Before that, the actress starred in Made In China, in which she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

