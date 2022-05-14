Mouni Roy Calls Husband Suraj Nambiar ‘Mr. Grumps’, Reveals He Works Even on Vacation

While it is extremely important to keep up with your work commitments, vacationing can’t be ignored in the trajectory. And who better manifests this than Mouni Roy who has taken out time from her busy schedule and is currently vacationing in Qatar. Well, Mouni isn’t alone, the actress is in the best company of her hubby, Suraj Nambiar. And the two are not only making us envious of their vacation snippets but are also not shying away from giving us major couple goals.

As an avid social media user, the Brahmastra actress has flooded her Instagram Stories with snaps and clips from her holiday. Amid all her photo dumps, Mouni gave a glance at a cuddly picture and a video with her hubby. Calling her husband ‘grumpy’, Mouni dropped a close-up photo with Suraj, wherein the couple can be seen twinning in white. In the selfie, Mouni’s hands can be seen around her husband’s shoulder as they strike a pose in the picture. On the photo, the actress wrote, “Me & Mr. Grumps.”

In another video, the couple can be seen walking on the deck, as Suraj goofily poses for the camera. In one of the videos, which was recorded by Mouni, the actress reveals that her husband is even working on vacation. The clip begins with Mouni showing the beauty of the island and then she pans it towards Suraj, who can be seen working on his laptop.

The actress can be heard saying, “Look at this beautiful island, and now look at my husband.” In one of the mushy boomerangs, Suraj can be seen kissing Mouni’s neck, as she blushes on the camera. Another picture shows the duo enjoying wine on a yacht, as they are all smiles in what appears to be a candid picture.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, presently the fans are witnessing the actress as one of the judges of the kids’ dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5. Next, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s highly-anticipated film Brahmastra, which will feature Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in prominent roles. The first part of Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9 this year.

