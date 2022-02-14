Mouni Roy Calls Mahadev Her 'One And Only' in Viral Instagram Pics; Shilpa Shetty Reacts

Actress Mouni Roy has been treating her fans to dreamy pictures from her honeymoon in Kashmir with husband Suraj Numbiar. And on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the Naagin actress had met her ‘one and only’ on the top of a snow capped mountain.

The Gold actress took to Instagram on Monday and shared beautiful pictures that see a Lord Shiva temple located on top of a mountain. She even took blessings by paying a visit to the deity and offered prayers at the altar. The first photo shared in the post sees Mouni dressed in a fur coat as she prays in front of the temple’s entrance with folded hands and her eyes closed. The second snap is a photo of the actress offering prayers in front of the deity. The next couple of pictures are photos of Mouni as she stands afar from the temple that is located on top of a mountain. Mouni posted a video of the temple too. The Lord Shiva temple was situated at a distance from the pine cone trees and it was all covered up with snow.

Taking to the captions, Mouni called Mahadev her “one and only”, and sent greetings to her fans on Valentine’s Day by writing, “Happy Love Day.” She noted in the captions, “Look who had I found on top of a mountain..My One & Only. Om Namah Shivay. Har Har Mahadev. Happy love day.”

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1.7 million likes, while scores of fans chimed into the comments section to praise the actress. But, what caught our attention is Shilpa Shetty’s comment, she complimented by writing, “So beautiful,” and added red heart emoticons. Aashka Goradia too dropped folded hands and lovestruck emoticons in reaction to the post.

Check the post below:

An avid social media user, the actress has been sharing glimpses from her honeymoon.Recently, the Naagin actress took to her Instagram handle to drop a series of pictures from her photoshoot. She can be seen donning a satin dress and is flaunting her wedding Mehendi and ‘sankha pola’, which are traditional bangles Bengali brides wear.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in ‘Brahmastra’ which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The movie will be released in three parts and the first one will hit the screen in September this year.

