Mouni Roy Celebrates One Month Wedding Anniversary With Suraj Nambiar With Romantic Pics and a Love Letter

Mouni Roy completed one month of marital bliss and took to her social media handle to celebrate the day and shower love on her husband Suraj Nambiar. The popular television actress got married to her long time boyfriend on January 27 in Goa. Taking to Instagram, she shared throwback photos from her wedding. She got married following both the Malayali and the Bengali traditions. Along with the post, she shared a beautiful quote on love, that read, “How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this and no more words now..” • • A month♥️🔱"

Recently, the couple met renowned spiritual coach Sadhguru. The Gold actress took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture with her fans. In the photo, we see Mouni seated on the ground as she rests her head in Sadhguru’s lap, on the other hand, Suraj sits in front of her. The actress looks gorgeous in a red floral print saree, and her husband colour coordinated, donning a red kurta. The two are seen smiling as they met the yoga guru.

The Naagin actress and the businessman tied the knot as per Malayali wedding rituals in the morning of January 27 and tied the knot as per Bengali wedding customs in the evening, the same day. Their wedding was attended by Mouni’s industry colleagues and friends including Arjun Bijlani, Manmeet Singh, Aashka Goradia and Mandira Bedi among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the Zee5 film London Confidential that streamed from September 2020. Next, Mouni is awaiting the release of Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

