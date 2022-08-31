Mouni Roy Confirms Shah Rukh Khan's Guest Appearance in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra

Speculations have been rife about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Brahmastra. The trailer of the Ayan Mukerji directorial did not show King Khan but a mysterious figure looking like him added on to the speculations. Furthermore, a couple of weeks ago, some pictures were leaked of SRK from a scene of Brahmastra. Now, Mouni Roy, who plays a pivotal role in the film confirmed Shah Rukh’s cameo and said that the actor will have guest appearance in it.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress said while talking about working with stalwarts, “When you are working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it.”

The actress shared that she was initially approached for a special appearance in the film but then it became a lengthier role and now she is the main villain in the film. “It’s one of the most challenging roles that I have ever played,” Mouni added.

If reports are to be believed, King Khan will play the role of Vanar Astra in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial. Shah Rukh Khan’s picture from the film Brahmastra went gone viral on social media earlier this month. A video was doing rounds on the internet in which the Pathaan actor can be seen in a blood-soaked avatar. In the clip, as he jumps in the air, lord Hanuman’s silhouette also appears. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first time that newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. It will hit theatres on September 9.

