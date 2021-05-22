Mouni Roy Contributes to ISKCON Foundation for Covid-19 Relief in Remote Areas

With 2,57,299 new cases and 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus is on its deadly spree. To combat the arduous times, many Bollywood celebrities have come to the fore to render a helping hand. The latest celeb to join the bandwagon is actress Mouni Roy. Posting a video on social media, the actress has appealed to her 17.2 million Instagram family to donate to Iskcon foundation providing relief in the remote areas of West Bengal.

On May 21, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle. The actress revealed how people in the remote areas of West Bengal have been finding it difficult to fight the disease due to the dearth of medical facilities such as functioning hospitals, oxygen cylinders, on-call doctors, and related medical supplies. Further, the actress spoke about the Iskcon Foundation in Mayapur which is ensuring the availability of medical resources in the area. The actress revealed that she has contributed to the cause and urged people to donate as much as possible and spread the word among peers.

The actress has been actively involved in reaching out to millions and creating awareness about coronavirus. Recently, the actress associated with the ‘Find a Bed’ initiative. It is the country’s first information repository on COVID centres mainly for those who have been asked to home quarantine. Being the ambassador, the actress works to amplify the cause and spread awareness.

Besides this, the actress has been at the forefront in supporting several initiatives and causes amid the pandemic. She also contributed to the drive #Healing with Humanity that provides ration to the Covid-affected families all across the nation and those who are unable to earn a livelihood due to lockdown.

On the professional front, the actress has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in the pipeline. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

