Mouni Roy Dances to Salman Khan Song at Punit Pathak's Wedding, Video Goes Viral

Mouni Roy was among the several TV stars who attended choreographer Punit J Pathak's wedding with Nidhi Moony Singh. The pair got married last week in a traditional wedding ceremony, but videos of their guests having fun at the event are still surfacing on social media.

One of the latest videos going viral on social media is that of Mouni dancing to a Salman Khan song on the dance floor with others guests like choreographer Shakti Mohan and her sister Mukti Mohan. The peppy dance number is from the film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, starring Salman and Karisma Kapoor, and the guests seem to be really enjoying moving to the number.

Check out the video shared by Shakti Mohan:

Besides Mouni Roy, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan, the star studded reception was attended by Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Dharmesh Yelande among many others from the dance fraternity of Bollywood.

Punit tied the knot with ladylove Nidhi on December 11. The couple got hitched in a private yet lavish ceremony in Lonavala. Visuals from the duo’s big day have been doing the rounds across social media platforms. A few pictures and videos have been shared by Punit and Nidhi on their respective Instagram handles.