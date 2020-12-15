Mouni Roy Dances to Salman Khan's Song, Ashish Chanchlani Likely to Enter Bigg Boss 14

Mouni Roy was among the several TV stars who attended choreographer Punit J Pathak's wedding with Nidhi Moony Singh. Videos of their guests having fun at the event are being shared on social media. One of the latest videos going viral is that of Mouni dancing to a Salman Khan song on the dance floor with others guests like choreographer Shakti Mohan and her sister Mukti Mohan.

Social media sensation Ashish Chanchlani might enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant. Ashish took to Twitter to announce his participation in the reality show.

Gauahar Khan is all set to walk down the aisle with the love of her life, Zaid Darbar on December 25 and her fans can’t keep calm. A fan of the beautiful actress has designed a caricatured wedding invitation, making the bride-to-be feel more special. The invitation card has the caricature of Zaid carrying Gauahar in his arms and “Save The Date” mentioned on the top of the card.

A video of Sidharth Shukla getting into an argument with men on the roadside has surfaced on the internet. Fans of the actor started sharing the video on his 40th birthday, and it has now gone viral.

Chennai city police have arrested TV actress VJ Chitra's husband Hemanath for alleged abetment to suicide. The Pandian Stores actress was found hanging at her hotel room on December 9. Her husband was arrested by Nazrathpet Police on December 15 and was produced at the Poonamalle High Court.

