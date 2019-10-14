Mouni Roy Denies Dating Dubai-based Banker Suraj Nambiar, Says Sick of Rumours

Of late, there have been reports stating that Mouni Roy is dating a Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar. The rumours sparked after a friend of the actress posted a picture of her with Suraj and later deleted it. Talking about the same, Mouni quashed the social media activity and told an entertainment portal that she is single and wants to concentrate on her work.

When asked if she was dating Suraj, she dismissed the reports as rumours. "Not true. We are all a bunch of friends and we went together to celebrate my birthday. I am very much single and concentrating only on my work. I am sick of rumours and speculations," Bollywood Life quoted Mouni as saying.

Earlier it was also rumoured that she was dating her former co-star Mohit Raina. However, the two have never really proclaimed their love for each other in public. The reports of them dating each other made rounds ever since the two were seen together in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Mohit played Lord Shiva on the show, while Mouni was seen in the role of Sati.

On the work front, Mouni is having a busy year as currently, she is working with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan for Ayan Mukerji's upcoming trilogy Bhramastra. In the 3-part film, she will be seen in a negative role.

Other than this, she has Made in China, alongside Rajkummar Rao. Directed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Made in China is the story of a jugaadu Gujarati businessman, Raghu, played by Rajkummar Rao, who goes to China to become an entrepreneur. He finds ‘Chinese Viagara’ and sells it back home in India; Mouni will be seen essaying the role of Rajkummar’s wife, Rukmini.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas and will hit theaters on October 25

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.