Mouni Roy Drops a Romantic Picture With Her Husband Suraj Nambiar and It Will Surely Win Your Heart

From TV shows to films, Mouni Roy has come a long way. The talented actress started her career with the soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and rose to fame with Naagin and Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev. Mouni is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. She never fails to give a sneak peek into her life to fans through her social media posts. The actress recently married Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar and is now enjoying marital bliss.

Currently, Mouni is on a travel spree in Istanbul, Turkey, with her husband and friends. She shared an adorable snap of herself with her husband on her Instagram story this Thursday. In the picture, the couple can be seen fine-dining at a restaurant in the city. Suraj looks happy giving a peck on Mouni’s cheek as she sits on his lap.

While Mouni dazzled in a gold bling short dress, Suraj looked dapper in an all-black outfit. The actress captioned her story with the hashtag ‘everything’ and added a red heart emoji.

Earlier, the Naagin actress shared a post with her husband and friends and captioned it: “Te Amo.” They were all smiles for the camera in the photo. Mouni donned a green backless maxi dress and looked breathtaking.

On the work front, the actress is currently seen as a judge on the reality TV show DID Li’l Master 5 with Sonali Bendre and Remo D’Souza. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra. Recently, her first look from the movie was released which won everyone’s heart and left her fans excited. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles along with Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

