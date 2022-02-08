Mouni Roy's Honeymoon Reel Captures Beautiful Snow Covered Kashmir

Actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa on January 27. Since her marriage, the Gold actress has been sharing gorgeous glimpses on social media. The actress is currently on her honeymoon and she has chosen the snowcapped Kashmir as the destination. Treating her fans, Mouni shared breath-taking pictures from the picturesque valley that are making her fans wanting to pack their bags too.

The 36-year-old star had posted a reel on Instagram featuring Yeh Haseen Vadiyan from Roja. In the video, Mouni is seen cherishing the mesmerising view of the snow filled mountains. Wrapped in several layers of clothes, the actress is seen donning a yellow puffer jacket, and she carried a striped stoll around her neck to keep her warm. Mouni encapsulated her honeymoon in the video by adding glimpses from her snow mobile riding. She even took a stroll outside her hotel during snowfall and had shared the gorgeous view she gets from the balcony of her hotel room.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Snowing in torrents outside, peace inside,” and added snowflake and snowman emoticons. Well, the actress is surely giving her fans some travel inspiration as she is enjoying her honeymood at the exotic location.

Check the video here:

As soon as Mouni shared the pictures on the photo-sharing platform, the actress’ fans showered love in the comments section. Scores of followers posted heart and fire emoticons as they fell in love with the beautiful view.

An avid social media user, Mouni keeps on sharing excerpts from her life in the form of pictures and videos on her social media handles. A few hours ago, the actress had posted her stunning pictures in which she was seen dressed in a woollen orange high neck dress and a black furry overcoat.

For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj dated for some time before tying the knot on January 27 in both Bengali and Malayali rituals. Actors like Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia and Meet Brothers were among those who became part of the celebrations.

