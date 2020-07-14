Mouni Roy Finally Travels From UAE After Being Stuck for 4 Months of Lockdown

Actress Mouni Roy, who was stranded in UAE during the coronavirus lockdown, has finally been able to fly after four months.

On Monday, Mouni took to her Instagram account and shared a boomerang video in which we can see her sitting in a flight, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves.

Mouni flew to UAE on a four-day working trip in March, for a magazine photo shoot, and stayed with an old friend there.

She also shared a video with John Denver's Leaving on a Jet Plane playing in the background. "Tata," she captioned the video.

Several hours after the flight boomerang, she posted videos from the streets of London. She travelled to London for work, said reports.

"After the shoot, I decided to stay back in Abu Dhabi for two weeks, as my next project was scheduled to kick off only on April 15. I was possibly ignorant, but I didn't imagine that the world will shut down. I have been stuck here with four days' clothes," Mouni told Mid-Day in May.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.