Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in Body-Hugging Sequinned Gown With A Thigh-High Slit; See Pics

Actor Mouni Roy is ready to take the internet by storm with her latest pictures in a sizzling sequinned gown she wore for attending an event. The ensemble is a perfect red carpet look that transformed the star into a breathtaking diva. On Thursday, the Naagin actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself slaying a shimmery gown with colourful sequins. She wore a strapless beige dress for the photoshoot with no accessories at all. The star posted the pictures with glowing star emoticons as the caption.

In the first picture posted by Mouni on Instagram, we see her striking a sensuous pose as she flaunts her perfectly toned body. The next picture sees Mouni staring at the camera as we get to see her complete look for the photo shoot. With her shiny tresses open, and her nude make-up, the actress looked gorgeous. Her Kohl-rimmed eyes and the nude lip shade added to her beauty. As we scroll further, we see the actress flaunting her long legs in the sexy dress with a thigh-high slit. Mouni looks nothing sort of a runway model in the pictures from her latest photo shoot. The strapless beige dress, with sequinned detailing, comes with a low-cut t neckline which flashed a hint of Mouni’s cleavage. The figure-hugging design of the dress accentuated the star’s hourglass frame.

A few other details, like the intricate colourful sequinned detailing in the front on the dress and the risqué thigh-baring slit, added a sensuous vibe to the ensemble.

Joining her is the actor’s husband Suraj Nambiar, who looked dapper in a black tux.In the last picture, we see the couple striking a pose for the glamorous photoshoot.

Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai styled the actor’s look. The ensemble is from the shelves of Tran Hung.

Soon after the pictures were posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to praise the actor’s look.

Mandira Bedi took complemented the actor’s pictures, she wrote, “Gorgeoussssss.”Singer Manmeet from Meet Brothers also added fire emoticons.

Recently Mouni was seen vacationing with her husband Suraj Nambiar in Doha. Speaking about her successful career, Mouni has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha.

Mouni will be next seen in Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the Dharma Productions film will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

