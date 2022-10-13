Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Intricate Mehendi as She Celebrates Her First Karwa Chauth, See Pics

Karwa Chauth, one of India’s most important Hindu festivals, is being celebrated today. Married women across the country, particularly in North India, are celebrating the day with great zeal. In fact, the celebration of Karwa Chauth begins a day earlier, when women gather to apply Mehendi, exchange sargi thali, and so on. This year, even actress Mouni Roy is celebrating Karwa Chauth. Interestingly, this is her first Karwa Chauth after her marriage to Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni in her recent Instagram post flaunted her Mehendi design and it’s truly beautiful. In the picture, one can notice the Shiv-Parvati-themed Heena design on one hand, while the other hand shows the design of a woman staring at the moon. The next picture shows Mouni, in a lilac-coloured pleated dress, showing off her Mehendi and smiling at the camera. She also opted for a sleek hairdo, well-done brows and mauve lips. Along with the pictures, she also wrote, “Firsts are always special. Happy Karwa Chauth beauties”.

Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actress shared the pictures online netizens went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users complimented her on her Mehendi, while others sent good wishes to Mouni on her first Karwa Chauth. One of the users wrote, “This is the most impressive mehndi art I’ve ever seen in my life”, while another wrote, “Omgggg such a beautiful design. Love the intricacy”. The third user wrote, “Happy first Karwa Chauth, Mouni. Love and hugs”.

The actress tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022. Mouni Roy regularly posts adorable photos of herself and her husband.

Earlier, Mouni shared an adorable throwback picture of them and it’s truly unmissable. The couple can be seen dancing and having a romantic moment in the photo. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “I miss you. A little too much. A little too often. And a little more, every day”.

Mouni Roy was recently seen in the much-acclaimed film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film garnered heaps of praise from audiences and also managed to make it big at the box office.

