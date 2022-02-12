Mouni Roy Flaunts Her 'Shaakhaa Pola' in Gorgeous Beach Wear; See Pictures

Popular television actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with her boyfriend last month but the pictures have not stopped coming in. After their Goa wedding, the couple had jetted off to Jammu and Kashmir to ring in their honeymoon. The actress has been constantly updating her feed with her honeymoon photos. Recently, she treated us to sizzling photos from the beach. On Saturday, the Naagin actress took to her Instagram handle to drop a series of pictures from her photoshoot. She can be seen donning a satin dress and is flaunting her wedding Mehendi and ‘sankha pola’, which are traditional bangles Bengali brides wear.

Captioning the photos, she wrote, “Of Sonnets sunsets & my shaakhaa pola..♥️

Made by my dearest 🐝 bzzzzz."

Earlier in the day, she had shared a photo from her honeymoon where she can be seen covered in winter clothes.

In another post from her honeymoon diaries, she shared a couple of steamy pictures in which she is striking poses for the lens. In the first post, Mouni is seen standing as she strikes a pose in a monokini. The actress looks stunning in the revealing attire as she posed by the poolside. In the backdrop, we see a breathtaking view of the snow-filled pine cone trees. The next picture sees the actress flaunting her toned body as she strikes a pose while pulling her hair in a ponytail. The last photo is a side click that puts the side designer of the tied rope bikini on display.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “If kisses were snowflakes i would send you a blizzard,”and added a snowing cloud and snowflake emoticon.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in ‘Brahmastra’ which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The movie will be released in three parts and the first one will hit the screen in September this year.

