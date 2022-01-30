Mouni Roy Gets Clicked With Suraj Nambiar for the First Time After Wedding, See Pics

Actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in a dreamy wedding event on January 27 and the pictures and videos have gone viral since then. On Sunday evening, the newlyweds were clicked by the paparazzi when they returned to Mumbai from Goa, where they had the wedding in presence of their close friends and family members. The new bride wore a red banarasi saree and kept the make-up and jewellery minimal. Nambiar, on the other hand, wore a white kurta. Suraj had her arms around his bride and kept her close to him as they posed for pictures:

Take a look:

The couple tied the knot in a Kerala-style wedding followed by a Bengali ceremony, honouring both their family traditions. For the Kerala-style wedding, Mouni draped a red and white South Indian sari and sported traditional temple jewellery. Suraj, on the other hand, looked dapper in a traditional ensemble. Mouni slipped into a red Sabyasachi lehenga for her Bengali wedding while Suraj donned a cream sherwani.

After their traditional, fairytale wedding ceremonies ended, Mouni and Suraj switched on the party mode by hosting a sunny poolside party on Friday. The couple was joined by their closest friends and enjoyed some off time after a two-day wedding schedule. In pictures from the party, Mouni was seen wearing a metallic mermaid-like green gown. She left her hair loose while sporting a couple of bangles.

The newly married couple also hosted a post-wedding sangeet just a day after their fairytale wedding ceremonies in Goa and they were seen celebrating love with their family and friends. In videos from the sangeet function, Mouni and Suraj were seen dancing to Sai Pallavi and Dhanush’s blockbuster song Rowdy Baby.

Owing to the going pandemic, they chose to keep their wedding an intimate affair, with only their closest friends and family present at the ceremony.

