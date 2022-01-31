Mouni Roy Gets Emotional During Grih Pravesh Ceremony After Returning To Mumbai With Husband Suraj Nambiar

Actress Mouni Roy is sharing some memorable moments from her after-wedding ceremonies on Instagram. The 36-year-old actress tied the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar in a fun and festive wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple has now returned to their home in Mumbai and a video on social media gives us a sneak peek into the homecoming celebrations enjoyed by the couple and their friends and family.

The video shared on Instagram by Namaste Bollywood shows Mouni in a traditional Hindu bride attire as she wore a bright red saree with golden zari work. The actress was accompanied by her husband, who was dressed in a crisp white kurta and pajama. Mouni and Suraj were welcomed by their friends and family members, who were waiting for the couple inside the house. With the dhol beats playing in the background, the wedding festivities seemed to continue for the couple. Seeing her friends and family welcoming her home along with Suraj, Mouni can be seen getting emotional.

Mouni’s recent Instagram post shows how the couple indulged in some pre-wedding fun in Goa. In the pictures shared by the actress, Mouni can be seen all smiles as she poses with her husband Suraj. Mouni was seen dressed in a blue printed top and wrap skirt as she posed with Suraj, who can be seen in a white cotton shirt and pants. The post also included a fun shot where Suraj was captured mid-air straight out of the swimming pool with the groom’s friends looking up at him in absolute delight. Mouni shared the picture on the social media platform with a caption that read, “It’s good to have some good times.”

Mouni tied the knot with the businessman in two traditional wedding rituals. The first was a Kerala wedding ritual, followed by a Bengali wedding.

