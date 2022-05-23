Mouni Roy Gives a Glimpse of Her 'Sunday Siesta' in Cool Casual Outfit, See Pics

Actress and entrepreneur Mouni Roy shared a glimpse of her working Sunday with her Instagram followers. The 36-year-old actress was spotted enjoying a lazy Sunday moment after finishing a shooting schedule. In the pictures shared by the actress on Sunday, she was spotted lounging on a rusted orange couch wearing a comfortable pair of clothing.

The Naagin actress wore a black mini skirt with a white border and a contrasting maroon t-shirt. Mouni kept her hair open and opted for well-defined eyebrows and pink lip colour for make-up. Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, the actress added the caption, “After shoot Sunday siesta.” Fans complimented the actress in the comments section. One of the top comments on Mouni’s post read, “Gorgeous.”

The Made In China actress also shared a glimpse of her Sunday get-together with friends on Instagram Story. Mouni posed with her friends and uploaded some selfies on Instagram Story. The Gold actress also wished her friend Trishila Goculdas a happy birthday in her previous Instagram post.

Mouni shared a series of pictures with her friend on the social media platform and penned a note to wish her a happy birthday. Sharing the post on Instagram, the actress added to caption, “My dearest most beautiful wondrous Trishki… you came in my life and filled me with trust, joy, luck, love, abundance, confidence, belief, magic, mystic and all things divine (along with the love for vino). Even though I cannot imagine a day without you to be peaceful, and graceful; I only wish for you to fulfill all your dreams and I promise to be your biggest cheerleader, I love you so so much… I can cry.. have the bestest year ahead; my firmest belief: we’ll always be there for each other come ruin or rapture.”

Mouni will be next seen in Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the Dharma Productions film will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

