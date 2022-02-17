Mouni Roy Grooves To Lata Mangeshkar's Piya Tose and It Is a Perfect Tribute To The Legendary Singer

Days after Lata Mangeshkar’s death, Mouni Roy took to social media and dropped a perfect tribute to the legendary singer. In the video, Mouni can be seen performing to Lata Di’s classic song Piya Tose. The newlywed actor looks stunning in a black embroidered suit as she grooves to the song. What added charm to Mouni’s look were her bangles and earrings.

Needless to say, the video has left fans completely impressed. The comment section of Mouni’s post is flooded with heart emojis. Actress’ friends Aashka Goradia and Pragya Kapoor also dropped heart-eye emojis in the comment.

Earlier today, Mouni also dropped a series of pictures in the same black suit.

Mouni Roy tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple exchanged vows in Bengali and Malayali traditions. Mouni and Suraj looked absolutely stunning in their wedding outfits. Their wedding was attended by several celebrities including Mouni’s close friend Mandira Bedi, Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif and Aashka Goradia among others. Several pictures and videos from their pre-wedding ceremonies also went viral on social media and left fans in complete awe.

Following Mouni and Suraj’s wedding, Mandira Bedi also hosted a party at her residence. Later, Mouni also shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram and thanked her friends. She called them her ‘greatest treasures’ and wrote, “My friends are one of my life’s greatest treasures. Friends, that are loyal are always there to make you laugh when you are down, they are not afraid to help you avoid mistakes and they look out for your best interest. I love my friends (sic)."

Mouni and Suraj also went to Kashmir for their honeymoon. The actress had also shared several romantic pictures from their honeymoon on social media.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in ‘Brahmastra’ which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The movie will be released in three parts and the first one will hit the screen in September this year.

