Mouni Roy Grooves to the Song 'Bahara,' Looks Stunning in the Clip

Naagin fame actress Mouni Roy has been taking over the internet for a few days now. It looks like the actress is leaving no stone unturned to enjoy her Dubai vacation. She also keeps her fans entertained with her stunning pictures and videos. On Wednesday, Mouni shared a video of herself where she can’t stop herself from grooving to the song Baharaby Shreya Ghoshal and Sona Mohapatra. In the clip, the actress looks gorgeous in a black floral printed strappy dress with untied hair and minimal makeup.

Her stunning clip took many hearts away as her fans and friends showered the comment section with praises and love. Dancer and choreographer Dharmesh commented, “Are are,”while Mouni’s friend Asha Negi calledher cute.

A couple of days ago, Mouni has set the internet on fire with her sizzling bikini pictures. The actress left everyone ablaze with her picture where she can be seen posing at a beach in Dubai. The setting sun and a giant ferri's wheel in the background perfectly suit the mode of the picture. Sharing the picture, she called herself ‘a song bird in the sea’ in the caption.

Her pictures grabbed attention, including that of her Naagin co-actor Adaa Khan and Aashka Goradia who dropped fire emojis on the post. Shamita Shetty also commented on the post as she called her ‘hottie’.

Meanwhile, the actress is also speculated to tie the knot with her alleged beau Suraj Nambiar soon. Suraj is a Dubai based investment banker.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She was last seen in London Confidential released on ZEE 5 alongside Purab Kohli and Kulraj Randhawa. The actress has also been a part of Made In China with Rajkummar Rao and Gold opposite Akshay Kumar.