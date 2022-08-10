Mouni Roy Hugs Underprivileged Woman, Calls Her Daughter 'Sweet', Actress' Gesture Wins the Internet

Mouni Roy has established herself as a household name and she owes it to her impeccable acting ability and top-notch fashion sense. As gorgeous as the actress is from the outside, nothing can match her inner beauty. Recently, she was spotted by the paparazzi while gracing her fans with humility. In the video shared by the paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the actress can be seen donning sheer apparel with a floral motif. She can be seen hugging one of her fans in addition to giving a peck on her fan's cheeks. Following this, she acknowledges the female fan's daughter and says “Bohot sweet hai (she is very sweet).”

The netizens found Mouni’s fan encounter exceedingly heart-warming. They expressed their opinions in the comments section. One Instagram user commented, “So cute so innocent pure-hearted,” while another user penned, “She is really a good human.”

Talking about Mouni, she is an Indian actress who is most popularly known for her performance in TV show among other projects. She has captivated people with her stint in various Hindi films like Gold, K.G.F chapter 1, and many more.

She is a versatile actress who has also appeared in several music videos like Patli Kamariya, Disco Balma, etc and TV soaps like Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Do Saheliya and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, among others. In addition to being one of the best actresses in the industry, she is an amazing kathak dancer and a singer.

Mouni Roy is busy gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Brahmastra. It is an action-fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukerjee. Other than Mouni, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna will also be playing the lead roles in the film.

