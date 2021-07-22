Mouni Roy Introduces Fans to Her Royal Avatar, See Photos

The gorgeous actor Mouni Roy has always impressed her fans with not just her acting skills but also her dancing skills. She made her acting debut in 2006 as Krishna Tulsi in the show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress gained a lot of popularity for her role as Sati in the show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. There has been no looking back for Mouni since then, after playing the lead role in hit show Naagin she made her Bollywood debut with the film Gold in 2018 opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. The actress recently posted some stunning pictures of herself probably from the sets of her upcoming project on her Instagram account a few hours ago.

She captioned the post half in Hindi and half in English. It said that the pictures show the environment on set in “last couple of nights”. Mouni is looking absolutely breathtaking in royal Rajasthani outfits in the pictures. A few photos seem to be of the sets which is looking like a palace. From queen like jewellery to queen-like looks, the actress is all set to make her fans go crazy. One of Mouni’s very good friends Arjun Bijlani commented on the post saying “Sundar”.

Earlier, Mouni posted a video on her account before this post in which she is decorating some one’s hands with red marker instead of ‘aalta’. In that video too, the actress is wearing the same kind of jewellery that she is wearing in these pictures and captioned it saying she could not find ‘aalta’. The gorgeous actresses Instagram is a great place for her fans and for those who love fashion. With a massive following of 17.9 million on her Instagram, it is filled with Mouni’s pictures in stylish outfits.

As far as work is concerned, she will be a part of the much-awaited film ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

