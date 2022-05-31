Mouni Roy Is A ‘Saree Girl Forever’ As She Flaunts Her Stylish Black Six-Yard Look; See Pics

Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the Indian television industry. The actress has always been one step ahead when it comes to making beauty and fashion statements. The actress enjoys a massive following on social media owing to her fashionable looks and glam outfits.

On Tuesday, the Gold actress shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned the pics as, “The vine of tradition…. 🖤#ASareeGirlForever.”

In these pictures, Mouni looks exquisite as she is draped in a black designer saree that has multicolour designs and paired with a black fill sleeve blouse. She further amped up her saree look by accessorizing it with stylish statement jewellery – including bangles, a necklace, and a maang tikka.She further added a stylish belt with the saree to accentuate her hourglass figure. With her dewy make-up and her shiny strands open, the actress looks breathtakingly beautiful. There are times when Mouni skips the resplendent dresses and channels her inner desi girl and shines in lehengas and sarees.

See the photos here:

Soon after the pictures were shared on the photo-sharing platform, the actress’ friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower love on the actress.

Arjun Bijlani and Aashka Goradia dropped heart emoticons as they loved the actress’ saree look.

Recently Mouni was seen vacationing with her husband Suraj Nambiar in Doha. Talking about her successful career, Mouni has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha.

On the movie front, the actress will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions-produced film will hit theatres on September 09, 2022. The teaser and posters of the movie have already become the talk of the town.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.