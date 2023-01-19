Mouni Roy is a Sight to Behold in Ethnic, Leaves Her Fans Breathless With Her Gorgeous Look

Mouni Roy surprised everyone with her menacing portrayal of the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part One-Shiva. The actress garnered praise from critics and audiences alike as she shone brightly in the fantasy-action-adventure film. The Naagin actress who remains to be the fan favourite due to her frequent social media posts has shared a slew of breathtaking pictures of herself flaunting elegant ethnic wear.

On Wednesday, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle to post pictures draped in a stunning monochromatic beige saree paired perfectly with a black-coloured blouse. The glamorous diva added more charm to her stunning avatar with a unique necklace, a fuchsia-coloured parandi tied immaculately to her braid and an overall bronze-makeup ensemble to make Mouni Roy look even more gorgeous. While she captioned one of her posts with the lyrics of the evergreen song, “Bhor gaye panghat pe mohe natkhat shyam sataye", the caption of another post read, “But a woman is only a heart’s portrait".

Not only that, she shared a reel on Thursday showing off her graceful dancing skills in the same outfit. The short black and white clip beautifully captured the Brahmastra actress attempting complex Kathak hand gestures with poise and finesse. The caption of the reel read, “Grace, gumption and a whole lot of heart".

The vintage-looking reel enamoured several celebs and fans. Mandira Bedi wrote, “And a lot of appeal, my dearest Mon(heart and heart-eyes emojis)" Sayantani Ghosh reacted with red heart emojis. Meanwhile, one of her fans commented, “That grace, expressions, eye movements!! Uff you’re just perfect!!" Another one stated, “Sooo graceful?!" Someone else wrote, “You are so pretty! Do you sweat glitter?(with red heart emojis)".

On the professional front, Mouni Roy who was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is all set to headline another unique film titled The वरGIN Tree. The horror-comedy film will mark Sanjay Dutt’s debut as a producer and it would also feature Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari in a prominent role.

Read all the Latest Movies News here