Mouni Roy is a Sight to Behold in White Satin Top, Watch Her Latest Instagram Reel

With biggies like Brahmastra on her plate and a beautiful newly married life, both the professional and personal life of Bollywood actress Mouni Roy seems to be in the right place. And therefore, she has every right to ‘feel good’, as Mouni is hinting the same through her Instagram post. Known for her intense fitness regime and chic sartorial choices, Mouni is a true diva and perfect fashionista, which is evident through her latest Instagram reel.

Recently, the Naagin actress dropped a video on her Instagram account, which is an amalgamation of small clips of Mouni enjoying her life to the fullest. But honestly, we couldn’t move our eyeballs from Mouni, who looked drop-dead gorgeous in her supremely classy and sophisticated style. The video begins with Mouni posing for the camera in her glamorous satin slip top with a cheetah print skirt. She took her style to a whole new level with her big sunglasses, which were screaming classy and outshining her overall look. She opted for minimal big hoops and nude makeup that essentially completed her look.

Advertisement

In the next clip, Mouni can be seen posing for a boomerang with a friend. The video was taken at a restaurant that has a beautiful ambience. The reel also includes a clip of Mouni posing for the camera while sitting in a car. In the clip, she looked alluring in a mauve colour turtle neck crop top, with a checked skirt. Mouni seems to be in love with over-the-top sunglasses, as she once again chose big black shades to complete her look. In the car, Mouni was spotted in a beachy coral makeup look. The next clip in the video included her glass of wine that she was enjoying at the time, which sits perfectly with the super trendy song Feeling Good by Michael Bubble that can be heard being played in the background.

While posting the video, Mouni wrote in the caption, “Blossom on a tree,” and ended the caption with a flower bouquet emoticon.

Watch Mouni Roy’s viral video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s highly anticipated Brahmastra. The movie features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. The first part of the drama fantasy is slated to hit theatres on September 9 this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.