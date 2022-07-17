Mouni Roy Is An Epitome of Hotness and Beauty In Her Latest Bikini Pictures - Dare Not To Miss!

Mouni Roy recently returned from her vacation in Maldives and looks like she is missing the island nation now. The actress took to her Instagram to share a set of sizzling throwback pictures from her trip. Additionally, she confessed that she is still ‘mentally there’ in the Maldives.

In the pictures, Mouni can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in a blue and yellow bikini. In one of the clicks, she can be seen lying on the beach as she shies away from the camera. In another photo, the actress can be seen enjoying the sunset as she also added a hat to her look.

Her admirers were quick to flood the comment section with fire and heart emojis. Sonali Bendre also complemented the Brahmastra actress with a fire emoji in the comment section. “You are just wow wow wow wow,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “You are Just an icon of beauty.”

Earlier this week, Mouni posted several pictures from her sojourn to Maldives. Wrapped in a comfy white blanket, the actress wrote this as her caption, “My corner of the sky (blue heart emoticon)”. In another post, she was spotted hugging her hubby Suraj Nambiar. She wore a stunning blue gown. With the moonlight and the ocean in the background, the magnificent photo left her fans gushing all over the loved-up couple.

For the unversed, Mouni Roy is married to Suraj Nambiar, a Dubai-based businessman. The two tied the knot in January this year. Their intimate wedding ceremony took place in Goa.

On the work front, Mouni Roy is all set to feature in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure film produced by Karan Johar and Dharma Productions. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

