Mouni Roy is Making a Splash with Her Pre-birthday Bikini Look, See Pics

Mouni Roy cannot wait to ring in her birthday on Tuesday, September 28. The actress, in all her excitement, has already started with her pre-birthday celebrations. She has drifted to the nearest beach spot to Mumbai, Goa, where she is making happy memories. Joined by her friends, Mouni gave a peek of her getaway on social media. She slipped into her favourite bikini and was seen flaunting her perfectly toned body. Via her Instagram Stories, the diva revealed her bikini-look of the day. A halter-neck bikini, with lacy bottoms and black nail paint completed Mouni’s pre-birthday look. Before Mouni cuts the cake as the clock strikes midnight, the water baby is spending pool and tea time with friends. Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros, who is like an elder brother to Mouni, also joined in.

The star, being the slayer she is, can make any bikini look great. Here are some of the beauty’s latest bikini looks:

Mouni’ latest music video Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai released on Friday. Jubin Nautiyal, who also featured in the video, lent his voice to the song. The weekend saw the actress as a guest on the popular dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. She was joined by Jubin to promote their song. Mouni and Madhuri Dixit, who is one of the judges, together performed the latter’s popular song, Maye Ni Maye from the film Hum Aapke Hai Koun.

