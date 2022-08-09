Mouni Roy Kisses Suraj Nambiar, Shares Mushy Pics With Husband on His Birthday, Take a Look

Mouni Roy seems to be having the time of her life as she celebrates her husband Suraj Nambiar’s birthday today. It is all the more special for the couple since it is Suraj’s first birthday after their marriage. The couple tied the knot on January 27 this year. The actress today posted a series of photos on her Instagram account that show the couple celebrating Suraj's birthday on a yacht with pristine water in the backdrop.

The husband-wife were twinning in white outfits and the actress looked glamorous in a body-hugging dress. In the pictures, the couple looks very much in love as they are seen kissing each other on the cheek. Inside the yacht, Mouni is seen enjoying a glass of champagne and the series of photos ended with the duo sharing a kiss.

Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote a touching birthday wish, “Happy birthday, the shining star of my life and the giver of best cuddles and kisses in the world. I can’t wait to spend an eternity together. My everything, the best part of me. Am just the luckiest to have wished you into my reality.”

The comments section was filled with wishes too. Actress Teejay Sidhu commented, “Happy happy birthday to Suraj, special one because it's your first married birthday! Be happy and blessed always.” along with a heart and folded hands emoji. TV actress Guunjan Vikkas Manaktala said, “Happy birthday to your other half MO. Stay blessed” with a sparkles emoji and a heart hands emoji.

Mouni also reposted the wishes for Suraj from her friends and industry colleagues where she can be seen partying with Manmeet Singh, Arjun Bijlani and Mandira Bedi among others.

The actress will next be seen in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. The film will release on 9th September this year.

