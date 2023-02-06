Mouni Roy has an impressive presence on social media and often posts enchanting pictures on Instagram. The glamorous diva is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her gorgeous looks. On Monday too, Mouni set the temperature soaring with her latest photoshoot. The pictures, posted on Instagram, feature the actress flaunting her toned body in a stunning grey and black outfit. “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Mouni’s post has staked up over half a million likes in just hours of being posted online. Many of Mouni’s friends from the TV industry commented on her post. The likes of Surbhi Jyoti and Aashka Goradia dropped fire emojis in the sizzling photos. Die-hard Mouni Roy fans also rallied to the comments to show their admiration for the actress. One fan wrote, “I can’t take my eyes away.” Another fan wrote, “I don’t want to offend you, but you have an amazing body.” Check out her pictures here:

Mouni surely knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave fans star-struck. Whether it is ethnic wear or western dresses, Mouni carries herself with tremendous poise and grace. Recently, Mouni also set major fashion goals with photos of her ethnic look on Instagram. The actress wore a beautiful lehenga by designer Ridhi Mehra.

Mouni Roy is among the few actresses who have managed to transition to Bollywood after starting her career in TV. Mouni has come a long way since she made her TV debut with Ekta Kapoor’s famous TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her big breakthrough came when she starred in the serial Naagin. Mouni went on to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra.

Like her professional front, things have also been going well for the actress personally. She celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Suraj Nambiar on January 27. The couple celebrated the day with a visit to a temple to seek the blessings of God.

