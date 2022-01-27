Mouni Roy Marries Suraj Nambiar in Goa; First Pics of Newlyweds Break the Internet

Mouni Roy got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in Goa on January 27. The couple tied the knot as per traditional Malayali wedding rituals to honour Suraj’s family customs.

The first photos of Mouni and Suraj as newlyweds have surfaced on the internet and we must say they make a gorgeous couple. For the wedding, Mouni opted for a red and white Bengali saree which she teamed with gold jewellery, while Suraj opted for a beige kurta and white dhoti.

Music composer Manmeet of Meet Bros fame also took to Instagram to share pics with Mouni who is seen all dressed up for the wedding. Sharing the photos, Manmeet wrote, “The south Indian bride."

The wedding festivities of Mouni Roy began with Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on Wednesday. The photos and videos from the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies made their way to social media.

Mouni also took to Instagram to share a stunning pic of herself with Suraj from their wedding function. In the pic, Mouni is smiling from ear to ear as she hugs Suraj. The actress looks gorgeous in a red suit, while Suraj looks dashing in a pristine white kurta pyjama.

After days of speculation, Mouni Roy recently confirmed her impending wedding. The actor, who was spotted in Mumbai on Monday, reacted to the paparazzi when she was congratulated about tying the knot soon. She first tried to dodge the paps, but later said, “thank you”.

