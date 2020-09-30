MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Mouni Roy Mistakenly Tags Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Social Media Post

Mouni Roy (L), Rajnath Singh

Mouni Roy (L), Rajnath Singh

Mouni Roy was trolled recently as she tagged Union Minister Rajnath Singh in a social media post while responding to a birthday wish.

Actress Mouni Roy, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, was trolled on social media for wrongly tagging Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh while responding to a person's birthday wish for her on social media.

While the actress received many birthday wishes on Twitter, she tagged the wrong person in one of her 'Thank you' messages. Replying to a birthday wish note by media personality, Raj Nayak, Mouni tagged Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of India instead, reported tellychakkar.com. Her post read, “Thank you so much Sir @rajnathsingh (sic)." She later tagged the right person after editing her post.

Here's how fans reacted to Mouni's blunder on social media.

Meanwhile, Mouni rang in her birthday celebrations in Maldives with friend Mandira Bedi. Her cheerful moments from the getaway are going viral on social media.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in ZEE5 spy film London Confidential in which she plays an undercover intelligence agent based out of London. She will be soon featuring in Brahmastra- Part I alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan. Rumours are she pays villain in the film.

